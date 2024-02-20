Williams, Alpine and Mercedes raced in Bahrain this Tuesday

The Williams, Alpine and Mercedes teams raced their 2024 single-seaters in Bahrain this Tuesday ahead of the Formula 1 winter test which starts for three days this Wednesday, February 21.

It was as part of a shake-up that the three teams were able to take to the track this Tuesday in Bahrain, and included the first track debut for the Williams FW46 as well as the Alpine A524. The Mercedes W15, for its part, completed its first run at Silverstone a few days ago after its launch.

In Williams, Alpine or Mercedes, the teams allowed both drivers to take a seat behind the wheel each time. Alex Albon, Logan Sargent, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were on track this Tuesday.

This Monday, the Haas and McLaren teams also ran their 2024 single-seater at the Sakhir track in Bahrain, again as part of a shake-up.

As for Haas, the American team used its second day of shooting to take place at Silverstone a few days ago when German Nico Hulkenberg completed 200 kilometers on the track hosting the British Grand Prix. This Monday, it was Dan Kevin Magnussen at the wheel of VF-24 on the Sakhir track.

As for McLaren, the British team – which finished fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship in 2023 – used the second day of filming after already driving the MCL38 at Silverstone last week following its introduction.

Two drivers Oscar Piastre and Lando Norris were able to ride this Monday with the MCL38 to complete the 200 kilometers authorized by the rules from the 2024 season.

As a reminder: these filming days are strictly regulated by rules and are intended for promotional purposes only for team sponsors. Teams are allowed two per season, and they often choose to do it before the season starts.

Teams mainly take advantage of these runs to check the proper functioning of all systems on the single-seaters before the start of winter testing which is limited to just three days (one and a half days per driver). I remind you that the 2024 winter tests start this Wednesday, February 21 and will be followed live on our site at this address.