Thursday 28 March After Football – 10 pm/11 pm

The show that says loudest what the football world is thinking! This year, “After Foot” celebrates its 16th anniversary and shocks the generations! Composed of people who grew up with After, the “After Generation” will take over the show between 8pm and 10pm. With Nicolas Jamain at the helm surrounded by Kevin Diaz, Matthew Bodmer, Walid Acharchor, Simon Dutin, Romain Canuti and Sofiane Zouaoui, this new generation will debate with passion, but always uphold the beliefs and codes of the latter. From 10pm to midnight, time for the original and historical version of After around Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, Stéphane Guy and Florent Gautreau. On Champions League evenings, Jérôme Rothen will join the gang for PSG matches and Mamadou Niang for OM matches. Nicolas Vilas will be in charge of bringing the matches to life on After Live. This year, Thibaut Giangrande will pilot the “leg after” on Friday and Saturday.

Listen to the Best of Afterfoot on RMC Sports Radio, every day! After Football is the post-match show and above all the reference for football fans for 15 years! The meetings continue each evening with Gilbert Brisbois and Nicolas Jamain with reactions from players and coaches, post-match press conferences and lively discussions between supporters, experts and listeners. RMC is a general radio station, essentially focused on current events and interaction with listeners, in a 100% spoken format, unique in France. RMC’s program schedule is structured around major events such as Apollinaire Matinee (6 am-9 am), Les Grandes Guels (9 am-12 pm), Estelle Midi (12 pm-3 pm), Super Moscato Show (3 pm-6 pm) . ), Rothen lit (6 pm-8 pm), followed by foot (8 pm-midnight).

