Antoine Dupont: “Are you resisting?!” Star player on vacation in California with a girl, famous influencer

After his triumphant session with the French rugby sevens team in Los Angeles, Haut-Pyrénées is taking a few days off.

“I’ll have a good week to relax!” Antoine Dupont’s words, minutes after receiving the first gold medal of his career in rugby sevens last Sunday March 3. A regular XV player, star player and captain of the French team and Stade Toulouse, had just won with him. Teammates at the tournament in Los Angeles (California), counting down to the world circuit.

A (very) good omen four and a half months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26-August 11), during which Haut-Pyrénées hopes to shine. But before returning to France, the 27-year-old American took advantage of the West Coast, as he demonstrated on his social networks.

He was notably the author of several publications on his Instagram account, which appeared with other Toulouse residents known to the public: rapper Olly, the popular rap duo Bigflo and Ollyna. Friends were very involved in the selected broadcast sequences, specifically going to Universal Studios Hollywood, an amusement park located in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The park specifically offers an adventure at the heart of the television series “The Simpsons”: it is the “Simpson Ride”, a thrill ride. It is particularly represented by the character Krusty the Clown, a television host. The attraction, at its start, offers entry into a giant head resembling a Krusty, about 10 meters tall.

This is where Antoine Dupont and Ollie were photographed. But they were not alone. In the photo, we also find Lena Mahfouf (26 years). The girl is an internet star. Influencer better known as Lena Situations.

The young Algerian’s YouTube channel has nearly 3 million subscribers, and his Instagram account is followed by 4.5 million people. Fashion weeks, advertisements with major brands, promotion of the film “Barbie” in which she lends her voice during some scenes in the French version… She is one of the most influential young women of her generation, and she has established herself in a short time. Months as a recognized businesswoman.

During one of the latest videos published on Antoine Dupont’s account, the player is filmed by Ollie at the edge of a swimming pool. “With the fifth day” we hear him say. “Debrief.. are you ok, are you resisting?!” “It’s okay, it’s the first day where we’re already resting, it’s not bad,” says Antoine Dupont, seemingly about to dive into chlorinated water.

Back to training expected soon for the scrum half. It will take place on Monday 18 March at the Stade Toulouse (so in rugby union).