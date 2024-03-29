Arsene Goulamirian, the only French world boxing champion, returns to battle

portrait – When he defends his title in Los Angeles on March 30, the world champion hides a more complex personality beneath an intimidating body. and touch.

If someday you come across Arsene Goulamirian, always remember that you should never trust appearances. Beneath his 185 centimeters, his weight of 90 kg, his arrogant and huge bearing, or even as hard as his appearance dictates, actually hides. “ Chocolate teddy bear “, To use the words of his press officer, Nadia Benbadelouhed. “ It looks tough on the outside, but is very tender on the inside. It is very human. At first, when he came to pick me up, I had a certain image of him and I told him that it’s not possible, it’s too crazy. As a fighter, he is very violent, he is a bit wild. But, in life, he is very humble, benevolent, he likes to share with young people. » Quite the opposite, therefore, of a certain “Firoz”, his nickname in the ring inherited from a training course in Cuba where he sent a sparring partner to the mat.

” Abel (Sanchez, his mentor and trainer, editor’s note) Told me that this nickname suits me perfectly…