Henry’s joke on Karim Benzema at the 2024 Olympics

In the absence of Kylian Mbappé or Antoine Griezmann, can the France team count on Karim Benzema for the 2024 Olympics? This is a crazy hypothesis that has been floating in the air for several days, and a question put to Didier Deschamps before Karim Benzema himself revealed his attraction to the Olympic tournament.

“Pepin and Cantona might come too (laughs)”

On the sidelines of the tournament draw this Wednesday, Thierry Henry took a position on the subject, clearly leaving the door open to all possibilities, while ending his speech with a bit of a joke. “I am coming back to the same debate, I am not quoting anyone. It (the list) will be greatly expanded. Benzema? All doors are open to everyone. Who will be on the list now? That is another discussion. Pepin and Cantona might come too (laughs),” Henry replied over the RMC microphone.