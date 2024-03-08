At what time and on which channel to watch boxing fight live?

© DAZN

This evening, Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua face off in an English boxing fight that promises to be epic. Determined to avenge his loss to current WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury, the Franco-Cameroonian puts on the gloves for another boxing fight. Facing him, Anthony Joshua, a very serious opponent, wants to restart his career to get a chance to regain the title of world champion. On this page, find out where and when to watch this highly anticipated fight.

📺 Ngannou – Joshua: On which channel and at what time to watch the fight live?

Will take place at the fight between Ngannou and Joshua Knockout ChaosThis Friday March 8, 2024. The event will kick off at 4pm at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and host 10 fights. Fighters Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will close the show with the main event. The last fight, the most anticipated of the evening, should begin Around midnight. This pay-per-view (PPV or pay-per-view) is organized by several boxing promotions (Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry, Goldstar and GIMIC Fight) in association with the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Like yesterday’s fight, The event will be broadcast live and exclusively on the DAZN channel. A sports streaming service that broadcasts combat sports (boxing, MMA, kickboxing), but also football with Ligue 1 Uber Eats or the Women’s Champions League, basketball, NFL and snooker.

A subscription is required €14.99 per month without commitment, to enjoy the channel’s content live and on replay. To subscribe, you can go to the official website, or go through an IPTV service like Prime Video. Also note that offers Canal + Sports And Canal + friends and family Include the chain.

Additionally, you have to pay extra to follow the fight night. Indeed, in addition to subscribing to the channel, purchasing Pay-Per-View is required Knockout Chaos, priced at €19.99. Whatever happens, the bill will be steep from then onYou have to pay a total of €34.98 to follow the Ngannou – Joshua fight live tonight

Unlike last night’s fight between Baqi and Dumbay, which was possible to watch for free using a VPN in the USA, there will be no privileges for this fight. in the evening indeed, It is impossible to watch Joshua – Ngannou meeting for free. So if you want to enjoy the fight live then you have to go through the subscription.

🥊 What are the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF divisions?

Like the UFC and PFL in MMA, the World Boxing Championship is overseen by several federations. not less than four main Currently:

there WBA (World Boxing Association) based in Panama

(World Boxing Association) based in Panama there WBC (World Boxing Council) is based in Mexico

(World Boxing Council) is based in Mexico there WBO (World Boxing Organization) based in Puerto Rico

(World Boxing Organization) based in Puerto Rico l’IBF (International Boxing Federation) based in the United States

There are others like WBU or IBO, but these are considered secondary. Each federation has its own rules, which fighters must follow. The ultimate goal of any fighter is of course to win the belt and reach the rank of world champion. A fighter may hold several belts, but must adhere to the rules of the various boxing federations. Between all the existing categories (17 in total) and the 4 different belts per category, that makes a total of 68 World Champions. Interim and regular titles are not counted.

Once the belt is captured, the champion must defend his title against a challenger. And depending on the number of belts there can be many. Hence the creation of the interim champion’s alternate title, when he is unable to defend his title due to medical or legal reasons.

🆚 What are the predictions for the Ngannou – Joshua fight?

Anthony Joshua has 30 professional fights, with an impressive record of 27 wins, including 24 by knockout. The 34-year-old British boxer has made a name for himself several times as an Olympic champion in 2012 and a double world heavyweight champion. He held three belts, IBF, WBA and WBO, which he lost at the same time during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

His opponent, Francis Ngannou, is relatively new to the world of boxing. However, everyone knows what he is capable of. Indeed, the 37-year-old Franco-Cameroonian has worldwide fame in the world of MMA. The man who calls himself “The Predator” has won the UFC heavyweight championship of the world. Considered the most dangerous puncher today, he has 17 wins, including 12 by knockout. Since then, Colossus has left the No. 1 MMA organization to sign with the PFL. At the same time, he decided to take up English boxing.

Although he has only had one professional fight so far, he has proven to the world that he is capable of taking on any opponent, even if he is inexperienced. Trained by Mike Tyson, Francis faced Tyson Fury on October 28. In a word, Ngannou was surprised to handle the current WBC heavyweight world champion like this. Although he was declared the loser, many believe that he deserved this victory against the gypsy king.

It is in this context that these two warring titans will face each other in the ring. A meeting that will last a maximum of 10 rounds. The two opponents show a huge difference in weight. Indeed, Ngannou (123.6 kg for 1.93 m) is about 10 kg different from Joshua (114.4 kg for 1.98 m). As a reminder, two men weighed more than 91 kg to validate the weight. With such a size, a knockout can happen at any time. However, most online sports employ betting sites Anthony Joshua as being Big favorites in this fight.

The stakes are high for each of the fighters, as this will allow them to offer themselves Entrance ticket for belt. Indeed, one of the two will face the winner of the fight between Usyk and Fury on May 18. Joshua can thus give himself a chance to become a triple world champion with a fourth consecutive victory. Ngannou, for his part, may have a chance to win his first world champion title in the discipline.

Last night, the fight between Doumbé and Baki, broadcast on DAZN, did not live up to our expectations, nor the excitement it has generated in recent months. After Cedric said he couldn’t continue the fight due to a splinter in his leg, the remainder was declared the winner. Which left us with a bitter taste. Regardless, we can at least rule out the possibility of this being an issue tonight, given that the fighters will be wearing boxing shoes. The world has high expectations from this fight and it should not let us down.

🔜 Saturday’s fight promises to be just as epic

Combat sports fans know this weekend is a busy one. After PFL Paris 2 last night and this evening’s fights, it’s the UFC’s turn on March 9, 2024. Indeed, the French Benoit St. Denis will face American Star Dustin Poirier In a 5 round fight. A first for BSD, but not for Dustin Poirier, used this type of format.

As the fighters announced in the press conference, they will fight mercilessly in the octagon. And knowing his past in MMA, we want to take him at his word for it.

With 13 wins and one loss, Benoit St. Denis is one of the French MMA hopes. He still has to match legend Dustin Poirier with his 29 wins and 8 losses. By fighting the world’s No. 3 lightweight, BSD could have a chance to climb into the top 5. And incidentally, to show he has the level to be a title challenger.

Other great fights will also be on the card.UFC 299which will be broadcast on RMC Sports 2 11:30 pm BSD face-to-face – Dustin Poirier should start Around 4 am. A subscription to RMC Sport Channel is required to be able to follow the fight live. The latter costs €19 per month + €1 registration fee, with a 12-month commitment or €25 per month without commitment. For €30 per month without commitment, you can also benefit from the DAZN channel. A sensible combo to even be able to follow tonight’s match on the cheap.