Why potatoes are better than pasta

Native to the high plateaus of the Andes 8,000 years ago, the potato was quickly adopted by the Incas in the 13th century. It reached Europe three centuries later, thanks to the Spanish conquistadors…

Potatoes provide the amount of nutrients required for our health. In addition to its contents Complex carbohydrates, which provides A slow and sustainable energy source, Potatoes are also a rich source Vitamins and minerals.

In particular, it provides significant amounts of vitamin C and B vitamins, such as B1 and B3. When it comes to minerals, it is an excellent one Source of potassium, phosphorus and magnesium, Besides containing trace elements like iron, zinc, copper and manganese.

Many varieties of potato are grown around the world. Among them, the Red and purple are rich in antioxidants. It also contains valuable compounds like flavonoids (anthocyanins), lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect our body.

Low calorie starchy foods

as well as At 85 calories per 100 grams, low-calorie foods include potatoes. For comparison, pasta has about 110 calories per 100 grams.

However, the way potatoes are cooked can be more or less healthy. Steaming is generally recommended, to best preserve its nutrients while limiting the addition of fat.



It is also important to consider the level of processing of potatoes, as the more processed they are, the higher their glycemic index. Thus, consumption of fried and baked potatoes would be preferable to fries and mashed potatoes.

