This fruit, eaten once a day, is the only one that can reduce your weight

A well-balanced diet, abundant in fruits and vegetables, guarantees excellent health. By combining it with proper physical activity, you can eliminate the risk of weight gain. However, according to Marie France magazine, there is one fruit that stands out from all others due to its properties and benefits for your diet goals. This is of course Apple ! First of all, this is the fruit Very low calorie – 50 calories per 100 grams. you can Approximately Abuse! eat one every day, You are not at risk of gaining weight. Moreover, apples also have an appetite suppressant effect due to the pectin in the stomach. Additionally, chewing activates it Contributes to satietyexplain Marie-France.

Apples also represent another Benefits related to blood. Rich in pectin, this fruit limits the absorption of sugar in the blood. There is no risk of high blood sugar. In contrast, pectin contained in apples Controls sugar levels all day long But pectin, a natural fiber with gelling power, also stands out A real fat burner, ideal for your diet. Thus, apples not only limit the absorption of sugar by the body, they also help Remove the fat. Which makes it an essential companion Maintain a dream figure Helps to lose weight daily.

Diet: Apple and its benefits on muscles

Remember that apples are not Not just pectin. Among the components of apples, we count ursolic acid which is a body restructuring agent. “Thanks to the ursolic acid contained in its skin, apples stimulate muscle hormones and thus participate in them. Maintain muscle mass“, sure Marie-France. This assumes that you have to eat the skin of this fruit Get the most out of it. For this reason, it is recommended Choose it organic. In addition to its anti-aging vitamins and minerals, apples can also play a partHydration of the body. Consisting of 85% water, an apple is a very thirst-quenching fruit.