This very simple exercise is most effective in reducing it

Researchers confirm that this type of exercise while playing sports is most effective against hypertension.

Sports are great for your health, especially if you are hypertensive as they help regulate blood pressure in the body. The advice applies to the 17 million French people treated for high blood pressure but has since been applied to the general population as well 6 million people suffer from hypertension without knowing it. However, this is one of the main causes of cardiovascular complications (myocardial infarction, stroke), renal (kidney failure) or even cognitive (dementia). But which sport should you choose and do you need to play the hardest to get results? Well no, according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which included 270 randomized controlled trials involving a total of 15,827 participants. we can do Lower your blood pressure with a very simple exercise.

It lowers blood pressure by two digits, without movement

Aerobic, cardio, resistance exercise, isometric… the authors measured Systolic blood pressure (highest number) and blood pressure diastolic (Lowest figure) Volunteers performed two workouts per week and then compared them to a non-exercising control group. Result: most efficient What to do It was isometric training that lowered both numbers of blood pressure. “Blood pressure drop after exercise Aerobic were 4.49/2.53 mmHg; 4.55/3.04 mmHg after training in dynamic resistance ; 6.04/2.54 mmHg after combined training; 4.08/2.50 mmHg after HIIT ; and 8.24/4 mmHg after isometric exercise training.” The researchers indicated that Normal blood pressure was maintained at 130/85 mmHg (or “13/8”). Isometric training involves contracting a muscle and holding it at maximum tension without changing its length, without moving. This is also called “static” exercise. Among these exercises, scientists observed that the most effective in reducing systolic pressure was sitting with your back against a wall, or “chair exercise.” Running (aerobic exercise) was Most beneficial to lower diastolic pressure but had no effect on systolic pressure. It is therefore of interest to researchers to favor isometric training because it generally allows for the reduction of two components of pressure.

More research is needed to determine why isometric exercise is better at lowering blood pressure than other types of workouts. In the meantime, the authors point out, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, reducing salt intake, not drinking too much alcohol and adhering to treatment are also important to stabilize blood pressure. Medicines prescribed by doctor.