Sports

Toulouse-Nice live

Photo of Admin Admin51 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read

As part of Matchday 24 of Ligue 1, Toulouse welcome Nice to the stadium this Sunday (1 pm).

Live game

  • Date: 03/03/2024

  • Time: 1:00 pm

  • Stadium: Municipal Stadium

  • Reference: J. Pignard

Toulouse


Nice

(7”) Teremas Igobor Moffi

Toulouse-Nice, pre-match

After going through a critical period, Toulouse has regained color. On the back of two consecutive wins in the Championship, against Monaco (1-2) and Lille last weekend (3-1), the Violets will aim for a pass of three this Sunday, fine on its welcome occasion, on the 24th day of Ligue 1. Eleventh in the standings, Occitans are 4 units ahead of the Red Zone.

Conversely, Nice will try to return to victory. It must be said that Jim remains without success in four championship matches (2 draws and 2 losses). Aglons thus fell off the podium, finding themselves in fifth place before kick-off, two points behind third-placed Monaco.

Toulouse-Nice, official lines

For this meeting, Carles Martínez is without Novel Dessler, Diarra, Genreau and Abukhlala, injured. For his part, Francesco Ferrioli must cope without Nidayashimiye, suspended, but without Sanson, Rozier and Diop, all three in the infirmary.

Toulouse: Remains – Kamanzi, Keben, Nicolasen, Costa – Mawisa, Spearings, Siero – Donam, Dalinga, Gboho.

Nice: Bulka – Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard – Rosario, Thuram, Baudoui – Boga, Moffi, Gussand.

Toulouse-Nice, where to watch the match

The meeting between Toulouse and Nice will begin this Sunday 13 hours. The match will be followed and telecast live on our site with commentary Amazon Prime Video.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video for League 1?

Amazon Prime Video offers broadcast football matches in France, including a selection of Ligue 1 matches. A Prime subscription is required to access these matches, with an additional cost for Ligue 1 Pass.

  • A mandatory Amazon Prime subscription costs €6.99 per month or €69.90 per year, a subscription for students is €34.95 per year;
  • A Prime Video League 1 subscription costs €14.99 per month or €84 for a season (in addition to the cost of a Prime subscription);
  • allowing you to watch seven out of nine Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches and eight out of ten Ligue 2 BKT matches each day;
  • Matches in HD quality.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin51 mins ago
0 40 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Karim Benzema’s lawyer opens the door to OL!

January 18, 2024

Lucu transparent, Willems is still guilty

4 weeks ago

Mercato – PSG: Riolo spells disaster for Mbappé

4 weeks ago

The holder of the barcola or the final surprise, a possible creation of Paris

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button