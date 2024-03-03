Toulouse-Nice live
As part of Matchday 24 of Ligue 1, Toulouse welcome Nice to the stadium this Sunday (1 pm).
Live game
-
Date: 03/03/2024
-
Time: 1:00 pm
-
Stadium: Municipal Stadium
-
Reference: J. Pignard
Toulouse
Nice
(7”) Teremas Igobor Moffi
Toulouse-Nice, pre-match
After going through a critical period, Toulouse has regained color. On the back of two consecutive wins in the Championship, against Monaco (1-2) and Lille last weekend (3-1), the Violets will aim for a pass of three this Sunday, fine on its welcome occasion, on the 24th day of Ligue 1. Eleventh in the standings, Occitans are 4 units ahead of the Red Zone.
Conversely, Nice will try to return to victory. It must be said that Jim remains without success in four championship matches (2 draws and 2 losses). Aglons thus fell off the podium, finding themselves in fifth place before kick-off, two points behind third-placed Monaco.
Toulouse-Nice, official lines
For this meeting, Carles Martínez is without Novel Dessler, Diarra, Genreau and Abukhlala, injured. For his part, Francesco Ferrioli must cope without Nidayashimiye, suspended, but without Sanson, Rozier and Diop, all three in the infirmary.
Toulouse: Remains – Kamanzi, Keben, Nicolasen, Costa – Mawisa, Spearings, Siero – Donam, Dalinga, Gboho.
Nice: Bulka – Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard – Rosario, Thuram, Baudoui – Boga, Moffi, Gussand.
Toulouse-Nice, where to watch the match
The meeting between Toulouse and Nice will begin this Sunday 13 hours. The match will be followed and telecast live on our site with commentary Amazon Prime Video.
How to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video for League 1?
Amazon Prime Video offers broadcast football matches in France, including a selection of Ligue 1 matches. A Prime subscription is required to access these matches, with an additional cost for Ligue 1 Pass.
- A mandatory Amazon Prime subscription costs €6.99 per month or €69.90 per year, a subscription for students is €34.95 per year;
- A Prime Video League 1 subscription costs €14.99 per month or €84 for a season (in addition to the cost of a Prime subscription);
- allowing you to watch seven out of nine Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches and eight out of ten Ligue 2 BKT matches each day;
- Matches in HD quality.