Toulouse-Nice live

As part of Matchday 24 of Ligue 1, Toulouse welcome Nice to the stadium this Sunday (1 pm).

Live game Date: 03/03/2024

Time: 1:00 pm

Stadium: Municipal Stadium

Reference: J. Pignard Toulouse

Nice (7”) Teremas Igobor Moffi workforce training

541 training

433 training 541

Coach C. Martinez novel

workforce T. Dalinga 37G. Gboho 2R. Schmidt Nicolaisen 6L. Evans Costa 25K. Cabin Biacolo 12W. Kamanzi 13C. Mavisa Elebi G. remaining 8V. Sierra 4S. Spirings A. Donum

substitute F. ask for 10I. Sissoko 17G. Suazo Urbina 30A. DOMINGUEZ ROMERO 24C. Cásseres Yepes Jr. 80S. Warren Babika 20N.Schmidt 22N. Skyetta 11C. Galabert Pina training 433

Coach F Farioli

workforce J. Boga E. Vidjanagni conjecture29 T. Moffi d. Costa Santos4 Mr. Lotomba23 J. Todibo Mr. Bard26 Mr. Bulka1 H. Baudoui P. Rosario8 K. Thuram-Ullian19

substitute G. Laborde24 A. Claude-Morris18 Mr. Cho25 a. Balde27 A. Mandy33 R. Peraud15 Mr. Dupe31 d. Traore39 T. Lochet32

Toulouse-Nice, pre-match

After going through a critical period, Toulouse has regained color. On the back of two consecutive wins in the Championship, against Monaco (1-2) and Lille last weekend (3-1), the Violets will aim for a pass of three this Sunday, fine on its welcome occasion, on the 24th day of Ligue 1. Eleventh in the standings, Occitans are 4 units ahead of the Red Zone.

Conversely, Nice will try to return to victory. It must be said that Jim remains without success in four championship matches (2 draws and 2 losses). Aglons thus fell off the podium, finding themselves in fifth place before kick-off, two points behind third-placed Monaco.

Toulouse-Nice, official lines

For this meeting, Carles Martínez is without Novel Dessler, Diarra, Genreau and Abukhlala, injured. For his part, Francesco Ferrioli must cope without Nidayashimiye, suspended, but without Sanson, Rozier and Diop, all three in the infirmary.

Toulouse: Remains – Kamanzi, Keben, Nicolasen, Costa – Mawisa, Spearings, Siero – Donam, Dalinga, Gboho.

Nice: Bulka – Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard – Rosario, Thuram, Baudoui – Boga, Moffi, Gussand.

Toulouse-Nice, where to watch the match

The meeting between Toulouse and Nice will begin this Sunday 13 hours. The match will be followed and telecast live on our site with commentary Amazon Prime Video.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video for League 1?

Amazon Prime Video offers broadcast football matches in France, including a selection of Ligue 1 matches. A Prime subscription is required to access these matches, with an additional cost for Ligue 1 Pass.