PSG: “It’s blocked”, Mbappé is weighed by Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé dreams of playing in the Paris Olympic Games with the French team. While he will join Real Madrid this summer, as le10sport.com can exclusively reveal to you, the PSG striker must get Florentino Perez’s approval to see his wish come true. However, the Merengue president is reluctant to allow his players to compete in the Olympics this summer.

Kylian Mbappé never hid that he dreamed of taking part in this Olympic Games. Deprived of this joy Tokyo In 2021, Striker Off PSG In 2024 it is expected to be present for people. Especially later Olympic Games is organized at Paris. however, Kylian Mbappé He must get the green light from his next club to be able to play in the competition. And, as le10sport.com exclusively reveals to you, the 25-year-old star will sign for him Real Madrid This summer, except for the huge turnaround.

“It is an event that does not depend on me”

Present at a press conference this Friday, Kylian Mbappé talked about his possible presence in Paris games. “Olympics? I have always had one ambition. I have always said that this is an event that does not depend on me. The final decision is always on the person. I cannot say. I take more perspective on situations. If I don’t go, I’ll accept and do what I’m told. The Euro-Joe double? This is something I don’t know. The Olympics? We haven’t discussed it (with PSG). Everything that’s going on around? I have a question, when you watch my latest performance, do you see anyone upset? » The team captain explained France HAS.

“Mbappé wants to do it, but …”