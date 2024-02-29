Christian Horner’s reaction after suspected leaking of compromising documents

When Christian Horner was cleared by Red Bull of allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a colleague, a file containing evidence against the Red Bull team boss was sent to 200 people, according to the Associated Press. The British leader continues to categorically deny it.

Christian Horner back in the news center. After being cleared of allegations of “improper conduct” towards a colleague following an internal investigation, the Red Bull team boss now faces the potential leak of compromising documents believed to prove his guilt.

According to the Associated Press, a file containing the files presented as evidence was sent by email to about 200 people connected to the paddock (media, FIA, team directors, etc.). The Associated Press clarified that it was not able to verify the authenticity of the documents. But Max Verstappen’s boss has taken the lead in disputing this supposed evidence.

“I’m fully focused on the start of the season”

“I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but I reiterate that I have always denied the allegations, Christian Horner confided. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and I cooperated fully at every stage.” This was a thorough and fair investigation. Independent Expert Advocate, as a result of which the complaint was filed.

In a hearing on February 9, the F1 team boss always denied the facts. “An independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Horner has been completed and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been dismissed, the F1 team’s parent company said a few days ago. Red Bull is confident that the investigation was fair, rigorous. and impartial.”

The double defending champion of the constructors’ classification, Red Bull will begin its title defense this Saturday 2 March during the Bahrain Grand Prix. With tactician Christian Horner present for the first race at the Sakhir Circuit, Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be looking to extend Red Bull’s dominance over rivals Mercedes and Ferrari.