“People love heckling”, Gassett responds to criticism of his age

Three days after the success against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League, Jean-Louis Gasset confirmed his successful debut on the OM bench by defeating Montpellier this Sunday in Ligue 1 (4-1). A baptism that the 70-year-old coach is delighted about, having endured some negative comments about his age during his appointment.

Two wins, one qualification, seven goals scored, two conceded. Jean-Louis Gasset negotiated his debut perfectly on the OM bench. Three days after beating Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League play-offs (3-1), his team dominated Montpellier at the end of matchday 23 of Ligue 1 (4-1) this Sunday. In the space of a week, Gennaro Gattuso’s successor managed to restore confidence in the group that seemed to be waning after their defeat at Brest (1-0) last Sunday.

“It’s better today. When I arrived, I saw the construction site, I said ‘Wow’. To play a European Cup match from the start and three days later to play a championship match… The mission was difficult,” Gassett reacted on Prime Video. But at my age, I will tell you because there are some people who talk about it often, we live to face challenges and experience things like that. If we manage to succeed in a three-month mission, it’s really a pleasure. is.”

“I try to answer in my own way”

The former Ivory Coast coach, who celebrated his 70th birthday last December, responded to some negative comments about his age: “I was laughing. I know when you have a media job, people like to hack. It suits me. , I try to answer in my own way.” After turning heads against Shakhtar, Marseille look to free themselves a bit more against MHSC.

“We give ourselves a bit of a handicap every match,” Gassett joked in reference to the visitors’ opening score early in the match. “More seriously, we are still a bit stressed. But when we have such an audience, which is tolerant and which goes beyond us, it wants us to give everything and win (…) The players give everything , they have something. That’s what they’re coming back to. They feel a little guilty about something, you can ask them anything, they go for it.” An improvement that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s teammates will now try to confirm during the next Championship Day in Clermont on Saturday.