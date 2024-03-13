Clarisse Agbegnou is sarcastic about the standard bearer selection criteria that sidelined her

Even if she was one of the athletes chosen by the French to march at the head of the French delegation, the judoka showed new criteria that would deprive her of this honor.

Clarisse Agbégnénou, a double Olympic judo champion, should not be the standard bearer of the French delegation at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The French National Olympic and Sports Committee established new selection criteria that would make her candidacy impossible because the athlete would not be able to. Appointed if he has already been selected to march at the head of the tricolor procession. However, Agbegnou carried the flag in Tokyo in 2021…

Clarice Agbegnou, however, features prominently among the athletes selected by the French to benefit from the award. With 8% of the votes in the poll published on Tuesday by L’internaute, he is 5th among the favorites behind Teddy Riner, who is in the lead (27%), followed by Kylian Mbappé (19th) and Antoine Dupont (16th). Three headliners who will not be elected since the first parade with the flag in Rio in 2016 and the other two appearing for the first time at the Olympic Games (flag bearer already announced Le Parisien).

Clarisse Agbegnou regrets the establishment of these criteria which excluded her from the game before the athletes’ vote (those are the delegation members who choose their representative submitted by the federation). “ Exceptional! This survey is timely. There are French and figures who express a certain desire and on the other hand people work behind the scenes to impose discriminatory conditions on appointing standard bearers.», mocked the Rennes-born judocate on his Twitter account.