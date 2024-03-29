Albert lands a gem, Katoto soon misses… hit and flop

The Parisians held their own against the Swedes (3-0) in this quarter-final return where they turned the heads of the opposing defence.

Tops

Chawinga was effective

The PSG striker produced a classy performance in this Champions League return match. Often involved in Paris’ good deeds, Tabitha Chawinga tormented the Swedish defense throughout the meeting. Joining Katoto at the forefront of the French attack, the Malawian continued to go deep and make his opponents suffer. It was she who scored the first Parisian goal to cement her team’s dominance in the game. Well moved by Katoto on the left side of the area, she perfectly crossed her shot to deceive the Swedish goalkeeper (1-0, 27E).

Albert scored the goal of the day

The American midfielder was in the background during part of the match, where his teammates mainly moved to the sides. Corbin Albert still managed to gain momentum in a game where the Capitals’ players struggled. It was she who allowed her team to make the break with a brilliant strike. Returning 35 meters out, the American unleashes a shot with her left foot and clears the top corner of the Swedish goalkeeper. At the back, the Parisians were never worried again and broke away after this goal.

FLOPS

It took some time for Katoto to find the net

It took some time for the French striker to find the net. Seen well every time by her teammates, Marie-Antoinette Katoto also often lacked precision in last gestures. When facing Haken’s goalie, she was often delayed and often confused in the area. Attempting too many dribbles, she was often leathered in the penalty area. Fortunately her teammates managed to score, causing her to miss. Beautiful cross header (3-0, 74E).

The Swedish block has taken water

However, with a line of 4 players, Haken was completely lost on defense. Always at risk in Parisian races, the Swedes never found the adjustments to stop the bleeding. In the first half, they were able to rely on their goalkeeper Jennifer Falk, who repelled PSG’s attempts. But they collapsed as soon as the lock blew on Chawinga’s goal. In the second half, they failed to plug the gap and finally cracked before sinking. Whether on a cross or a deep pass, the Parisians were always able to receive the ball without worry.