The head of professional refereeing was called to the FFF for an initial interview

Stephane Lennoy, in charge of professional arbitration, received a letter of summons from the French Football Federation (FFF), Radio France’s Sports Management learned on Tuesday 27 February from sources close to the matter, confirming information from L’Équipe. A pre-interview will be held on Wednesday morning. This disciplinary process could lead to the dismissal of Stéphane Lanoy.

As a reminder, Stéphane Lenoy strongly disagrees with Antony Gautier, Technical Manager of Arbitration. In addition, some sources criticize the poverty of certain technical courses in which referees participate. They also point out “inadequacy” Techniques including management.

Stéphane Lanoy is supported at the Professional Club

Another issue revealed by the daily L’Equipe – which was confirmed by Radio France’s sports management – and which troubles Stéphane Lennoy: the fact that he sent a message to LOSC Lille president Olivier Letang during the match. Against Montpellier on 28 January, in which he criticized a refereeing decision made by one of the assistant referees.

Aware of the problem, the FFF recently raised the matter before an executive committee during which Antony Gautier was heard prominently. It will be up to French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo to decide whether to keep Stéphane Lenoy in his position, who has support at the professional club.