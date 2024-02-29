“It’s unfair and nasty”, confronts Rothen

This Thursday, Luis Enrique said that he is sure that next season (PSG) will have a better team”. This outing did not please Jerome Rothen at all, who believes that such comments will negatively affect the rest of the season and Kylian Mbappé’s mental state. may be affected.

Luis Enrique’s new sentence that has caused a lot of ink to flow. Present at a press conference this Thursday, on the eve of the trip to Monaco for the 24th day of Ligue 1 (this Friday at 9pm), the Paris Saint-Germain coach shared his optimism about the competitiveness of the capital club next season.

When Kylian Mbappé announced his departure at the end of the season, the Spanish technician was clear. “What I can say is that if everything goes well, I think, I hope and I’m sure we’ll have a much better team next season than this season,” Lewis said. Enrique.

Rothen: “It potentially has the effect of robbing Mbappé”

“What I don’t understand is little barbs like that for a long time,” Jerome Rothen gushed The Rothen show is on fire at RMC. Turns out against Rennes that caused a lot of discussion… This isn’t the first jab he’s given him. But there, as luck would have it, things have taken a turn for the worse since he announced his departure. That’s what bothers me about Luis Enrique’s communication, is that, today, we don’t worry about next year. Quite honestly, we don’t care.”

“It’s unfair, it’s nasty and it won’t have any positive effect on the rest of the season. On the contrary. And that’s what worries me, continued our adviser. For PSG, that’s where it’s won. Now it’s that You’re going. To win the championship, now you’re probably going to win the Coupe de France and advance to the Champions League. You’re still a long way from achieving the very lofty objectives at the start of the year.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on PSG for this year. And are you coming to talk to us about next year? Also, it’s totally wrong and, once again, it’s unfair and pointless. It’s like the effect of potentially robbing Kylian Mbappé”, Jerome Finishes Rothen.

F.Ga is ignited with Rothene