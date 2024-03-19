Stade Yves-du-Manoir, scene of field hockey events at the Paris Olympics, was inaugurated.
We’d love to see the action on one of these three magnificent, brand new field hockey arenas that grace the Yves-du-Manoir Divisional Stadium, completely renovated for the Olympic Tournament (27 July – 9 August). It was enough to call the players of the French teams for a full-scale training session under the beautiful sun that flooded the historical gem of Columbus late this Tuesday morning.
Instead of what would have been a great promotion for a little-publicized sport, we were treated to a ribbon cutting by three pairs of scissors operated jointly by the president of the Ile-de-France region, Sports Minister Amelie Aude-Castera. France Valéry Pacrese and President of the Hauts-de-Seine department, Georges Siffredi, visited the facilities (stands, changing rooms, artificial turf) and extended speeches, with the exception of the minister.
When they invite themselves to the field of sports, the local elected officials do not pretend to receive them and we have rarely seen the international Timothy Clement, Gaspard Xavier, Emma Ponthieu and Alban Garot in the tricolor scarf, who would certainly have delighted the local oil. with a display of his talent.
So we have to wait Test events Saturday July 27, 10 a.m. Spring to Yves-du-Manoir Stadium to watch the game while waiting for the men’s and women’s Olympic tournaments to begin.
13,000-seat main arena during the Olympics
Until then, we should be happy that the century-old stadium, the center of the 1924 games, has benefited from a complete renovation for this Olympic event. After 22 months of work, for a sum of 101 million euros, 90% financed by the department of Hauts-de-Seine, three lighted synthetic field hockey fields were built, one for training, the other with a 1,000-seat stand, while the historic stand on the main pitch , a remnant of the original stadium with its 6,000 seats, has been brought up to standard. It will be complemented by a temporary stand installed for the games with a capacity of 13,000 spectators.
In addition to administrative and technical buildings (locker rooms, meeting rooms, reception rooms and weight training rooms), four football fields, 3 rugby fields (all synthetic, illuminated) and a new 200 m athletics ring complete the sports facilities. -The-art that is rehabilitating this mecca of French sport, Football World Cup final (1938), 42 Coupe de France finals, 79 matches of the French team and multiple international meetings, all disciplines combined.
After the Games, the French Hockey Federation will establish a permanent presence at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium which, in addition to its premises, will host its national training centre. Then we will meet there with full-time athletes.