Brest public uproar against Marseilles

The Brest crowd celebrated their team’s prestigious win against OM (1-0) with joy, surpassing Sunday’s tally. “But where is Marseille?”, they echoed in front of the stunned faces of Gennaro Gattuso’s players.

A brilliant team performance, numerical inferiority and a late match success snatched away from a respectable opponent in the hunt. The Brest crowd experienced a festive evening on Sunday during their team’s win over Marseille (1-0) at the end of matchday 22 of Ligue 1. And the Francis-Le Blay stadium made it known by cheering him on top of them. Lunged at the final whistle with a good dose of courage against Marseille.

Balerdi buries his head under his jersey

Despite the absence of Ultra and the Quimper stand being (suspended) closed, spectators chanted the traditional “But where’s Marseilles?” In front of the disillusioned faces of the Olympians. Leonardo Balerdi, who sent off Steve Mouney, also left the field with his head hidden under his jersey. After the red card of its attacker (60th) made it ten, Stade Brestois grabbed the victory thanks to a goal from Pierre Lis-Mello (88th) late in the match and took second place in the ranking.

A liberating result erupted in an explosion of joy as the final whistle blew. “We didn’t come out of this match unscathed, that’s for sure, because there are a lot of feelings of satisfaction, of pride, which, inevitably, we’re touched by what we’re going through right now.” Eric Roy confided after the meeting.

“I’ve found a club where I’m very happy,” he continues. “I am completely satisfied with the way of working in what the players send back to me every week. I am proud of the effort we made to disrupt this Marseille team, creating the best match situations. There were many situations. In numerical parity, We would have deserved to open the score. The icing is the goal that comes from elsewhere, with Pierre who is a player from elsewhere.”