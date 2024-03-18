Big blow for Lionel Messi

It was expected and now it is official. Argentina will have to do without their captain Lionel Messi for this international break. Indeed, Pulga is suffering from an injury to his right hamstring and has therefore been withdrawn. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino hopes to find his player to play in the CONCA Champions quarter-finals: “Captain Lionel Messi will miss the friendlies in the United States due to a minor injury sustained during his team’s match against Nashville”., the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced this Monday evening. Note that Messi has played in five of Miami’s seven official matches this season and neither side wants to take the risk.

The announcement was more than expected as Inter Miami’s Argentinian coach, Tata Martino, was not optimistic about the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player’s condition: “I said about Leo that he would not play in today’s game and he didn’t. He has a muscle injury and the problem with the national team I think is his responsibility to talk to people about the national team., Martino declared in a press conference, after his team’s away win (3-1) against DC United. Tata Martino, logically, could not be directly involved in Albiceleste’s communications. The Argentine selection and Inter Miami are working together for the best possible rehabilitation.