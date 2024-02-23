Games

The date of the next GTA 6 trailer will be hidden before your eyes

An avid GTA 6 fan is convinced that the clue to the upcoming trailer was hidden in plain sight thanks to a bunch of birds – seriously. However, some fans disagree.

Towards the end of 2023, Rockstar Games finally gave the gaming world what they had been waiting for years – their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 and confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for some time.

The highly anticipated title, scheduled for release in 2025, will take us back to modern Vice City and put us in the shoes of Lucia and Jason, a Bonnie and Clyde-style story.

While Rockstar promised fans that they’d get more previews of the game in the near future, they’ve gone back to being a bit secretive about things and won’t confirm any dates. So, fans have taken matters into their own hands to try to guess when the next GTA 6 preview will arrive. And, well, one fan believes that birds — yes, birds — may hold the key.

A GTA 6 fan believes that the birds are a hint in the second trailer

That’s right, if you saw a flock of birds in the opening scenes of GTA 6’s introductory trailer, Redditor Reckoning_2439 believes they have a clue as to when Rockstar will drop the next volley of details.

If you’re not as perceptive as a Redditor, you’ll miss the first flight — consisting of six birds — flying over Vice City. Then there is another flight – this time of 10 birds – flying over what appears to be a prison fence.

According to the enthusiastic Redditor, this suggests that the next set of trailers will arrive in June and October.

Some fans were quick to call it easy “absurdity” And “Madness” From a GTA 6 fan, they say they are making connections where they probably shouldn’t.

However, they aren’t the only ones who believe the trailer holds hints for the future, as others believe Rockstar may have even hinted in September. So, we have to wait and see who is right.

