The name of the next game in the LoL universe disappointed everyone, but we finally know why Riot Games chose it and it makes a little more sense.

During the 10th anniversary of League of Legends, Riot Games announced several upcoming titles. The famous MOBA, whose development we now know from the beginning, Riot Forge games (unfortunately labeled a sacrifice following the dismissal of more than 500 employees), but also a fighting game in the MOBA universe. A month ago, players were able to find the name of the latter, until called Project L. The name was not really appreciated, but was mocked by most of the community. In truth, the studio’s choice makes sense, and we finally know why.

An explanation that bodes well

While many have scoffed at the name given to the fighting game; 2XKO So, some were surprised that this famous name has no direct reference to League of Legends. There is actually a very simple reason that perfectly explains this choice. During the press conference, our colleagues at 3DJuegos had the opportunity to ask VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon questions about the possible future crossover between FPS and versus combat.

I won’t deny it. We want to see how 2XKO works. I’m really looking forward to players experiencing this game. I don’t think we have any immediate plans to bring these two worlds together, but I wouldn’t rule it out. If members of this community want that, we’ll be open to that idea. That’s a good question. We have certainly thought about it. There is one scenario in which this can happen. Anna Donlon



In short, if, by default, 2XKO will only be inspired by League of Legends, The developers are also looking to introduce characters from their other games such as VALORANT, and that’s why the name of the fighting game doesn’t refer to Riot Games’ MOBA. A strategy that can pay off. Of course, the largest player base for Riot Games games is in LoL, but the VALORANT community is not to be overlooked.

Furthermore, it is not clear how each IP will stand the test of time. In this sense, and although it doesn’t seem like their characters will appear at release, the idea of ​​adding VALORANT agents to attract a new audience could be a great idea.

Endless possibilities?

This announcement could also mean that Riot Games could bring not only League of Legends champions into 2XKO, but also any character present in its lore, but also Legends of Runeterra or any of the studio’s other titles. Arcane series.

This gives the game almost endless possibilities that will be very important in the future. Riot Games aims to keep the title alive for many years, which will require a large amount of content to refresh the gameplay and keep players interested.

We already know the identity of some of the LoL champions that will be available in 2XKO. We can also cite Illaoi, Ahri, Darius, Ekko, Jinx, or Katarina. Unfortunately, currently, We don’t have an exact date for the title’s release, though it should arrive in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in general.