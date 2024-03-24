Games

Team Heretics handed Curmine Corp another loss and secured themselves 1st place in this LEC Spring Split.

To close out the second day of week three, Team Heretics won against Curmine Corp, allowing the Spanish team to top G2 Esports and Fnatic in the general rankings. For KC, on the other hand, this extra loss bodes very badly in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Team Heretics find themselves co-leaders

The final day of this intense third week of the 2024 LEC Spring Split concludes with a decisive Bo1 clash between Carmine Corp and Team Heretics. As we near the end of the regular season, every game counts doubly, especially for those fighting for a playoff spot. This clash between Carmine Corp, eager to turn the tide and fight for its survival, and Team Heretics, looking to cement its strong position in the rankings, promises to be electric.

Team Heretics, currently tied for second in the standings with Vitality and Fnatic, has an impressive record of 5 wins and 2 losses. After securing their spot in the playoffs thanks to a convincing win against MAD Lions KOI, the team continues to ride a wave of success driven by high level play and great group dynamics. For its part, Carmine Corp finds itself in a more precarious position, sitting 7th with just 2 wins from 7 matches. The French team are facing significant challenges collectively and individually and are struggling to find the form that would give them hope of qualifying for the qualifiers. With only two games left in this regular season, the room for maneuver has dwindled for KC, who must win out to keep hope alive.

Worst possible scenario for Carmine Corp

To finish off the evening, Carmine Corp takes on Team Heretics. From the start, Casey showed his determination by quickly recovering first blood and two more kills with 5 minutes to play, thanks to an excellent combination between Cabochard and Bo on the top plane. With a 1k gold lead at 10 minutes, KC takes the lead, even though the first dragon is captured by Heretics. The dynamic of the game began to change in the 13th minute when the Heretics won the battle for control of the 2nd Dragon, adding two kills and an objective to their table. The win allows him to move up in terms of gold, although his lead remains minimal. In the 19th minute, another collision occurred; Although Casey seizes the objective, he suffers four kills, highlighting the volatility of his advantage.

Despite this setback, Casey found a way to bounce back in the 21st minute with a team fight that started on the poor position of the Heretics. However, its resources are insufficient to protect Nashor. Grabbing a third Dragon before the 25th minute solidified the Heathens’ rise and increased the pressure on KC. In the 26th minute, a successful team fight in Nashor’s field allowed the Heretics to capture Baron Buff, marking a decisive turning point in the game. Armed with the Baron buff, Heretics launched their first foray into the KC base, solidifying their grip on the mid game. After a while, armed with Sol, the Spanish team eliminated Carmine’s last defenses and sealed the game in their favor.

Schedule and results for Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split

Friday 22 March

  • finish

    GIANTX

    snap

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    BDS

    obsessive

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    G2 Esports

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    MAD Lions KOI

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Team spirit

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

Saturday 23 March

  • finish

    SK Gaming

    obsessive

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Team spirit

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    BDS

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    snap

    G2 Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Carmine Corp

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

Monday 25 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    Team heretics

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • 5:45 p.m

    snap

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:30 p.m

    obsessive

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:15 p.m

    G2 Esports

    Team spirit

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    Carmine Corp

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings

order

teams

victories

Defeat

1 G2 Esports (Qualified) 6 2
Fanatic (Eligible) 6 2
Team Renegade (Qualified) 6 2
4 Team Vigor (Qualified) 5 3
5 Team BDS (Qualification) 4 4
6 GIANTX 3 5
MAD Lions KOI 3 5
SK Gaming 3 5
9 Carmine Corp 2 6
snap 2 6

