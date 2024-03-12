Super Mario: Nintendo makes the sequel to the first film official and we know its release date

See my news

This was Sunday, March 10 the day Super Mario Bros.Or Mars 10 days. On this occasion, the “father” of Super Mario, Shigeru MiyamotoSpoken in a surprising video.

An opportunity for him to formalize a new animated film “taking place in the universe of Super Mario Bros.” and a new meeting in cinema houseThe Japanese giant has since confirmed the film The Legend of ZeldaIn live action, last November.

We know who will direct it and when it will release

Building on the success of the first film released in France April 6, 2023 (It was second at the global box office in 2023, behind Barbie), it’s no surprise that Nintendo once again announced that Illumination Entertainment Studios (first Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, MinionsOr Despicable me…), and his Parisian studio.

Will still direct the film Aaron Horvath And Michael Jelenic.

The film will be released on April 3, 2026 in the United States and several other countries around the world, with a release in April in select territories. Chris MeledandriCreator and Producer of Illumination Entertainment Studios

But for the moment, the project is not yet Only in its infancy. And according to Chris Meledandri, the teams are “hard at work on storyboards and scenery for new environments”.

According to Shigeru Miyamoto, “We will tell you more when we feel we are ready.”

An app on Switch to find references to the first film

Nintendo also announced the launch Companion appTo find all references to the first film, on your Nintendo Switch console Super Mario Bros..

“If you want to impress your loved ones with your knowledge of the Mushroom Kingdom, follow along Free digital guide which reveals game references hidden in the film,” announced Nintendo France.

To get this app, just log in to your Nintendo account. Or create one for free.

