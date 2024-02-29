GTA 6 prepares to enter its final stages of development

Less than three months after the game was officially announced on December 5, 2023, Rockstar Games confirmed through its vice-president Jennifer Kolbe that the company is preparing to enter the domestic phase of development of its long-awaited game: GTA 6.

Last December 5, Rockstar Games Finally the surrounding curtain lifted Grand Theft Auto VI By revealing ourselves The first trailer for the title. Almost three months later, fans are still waiting for a new official communication: another trailer, first information, first images or anything. There’s something to cheer them up this late February.

GTA 6: Rockstar is getting ready

The latter will be happy to know that Star Firm is officially gearing up to enter the home stretch of game development. Indeed, it is Jennifer KolbeRockstar Games’ vice president who replaced Dan Houser when he left in March 2020, who just confirmed this to Bloomberg’s exclusively American editorial offices.

In an email, the vice president confirmed it A famous singer It will end the teleworking that began during the Covid-19 crisis, with employees returning to the office five days a week from early April. The decision comes as Rockstar prepares to enter the home stretch of GTA 6 development and the company wants to achieve a certain level of productivity and security that is not possible when working remotely. Indeed, following numerous leaks regarding the game from 2022, Rockstar doesn’t want to take any risks.

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it demands, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game. Jennifer Kolbe, Vice President of Rockstar Games

GTA 6: The Home Stretch?

The final stage of development does not mean that the GTA 6 game is over. away from there. This final stage may require several months of development and may involve several aspects of development. It’s currently impossible to know what the term means and where Rockstar is, although we imagine the star-studded firm is preparing to conduct testing phases, which will effectively avoid numerous leaks. If these tests are performed on site. This is when star firm teams will give the final polish and make the game the best it can be.

It is very difficult to be certain on this point, however, an official and reliable communication from the star firm can assure us that the development is going well and progressing. Although we should not count too much on many hopes for a release in 2024, we can in any case reassure more and more about a release for 2025, and maybe even, from the first half of the year. can continue.

(source)

Good night everyone at Rockstar Mag‘ 🙂