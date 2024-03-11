A very useful new feature of Google Maps, the end of Android games on Windows and the DS emulator becomes free

This week was marked by several announcements, including a very useful new feature for Google Maps, the scheduled end of Android games on Windows, and an emulator that will be free on Android. Here are the top news stories to remember this week.

Google Maps: A new feature that will quickly become essential

It’s not always easy to know where the entrance to a building is just by looking at a map. To help its users find their way around better, Google has added new information to its Google Maps app. From now on, in certain cities, building entrances will be displayed directly on the map.

Windows 11 and Android apps: That’s the end

The experience must have lasted a long time. One of the promises of Windows 11 was that users would be able to find the Android games they already know on a smartphone, on a PC. To do this, Microsoft developed a subsystem for Android called Windows. Finally, Microsoft announced this week that it will shut down this subsystem within a year. From March 5, 2025, it will not be possible to play Android games on Windows.

Emulating Nintendo DS becomes free on Android: Good news from Yuzu Affair

While Yuzu Emulator closed its doors following Nintendo’s legal attacks, it is another emulator that now fears the Japanese giant. In order not to be attacked in return, the Nintendo DS emulator Drastic has decided to become completely free, which previously cost 5.99 euros to download on Android.

Test of the Week: None Phone 2a

This week, Nothing unveiled its new mid-range smartphone, a device that has received a rating of 8/10 on Frandroid. To learn more, don’t hesitate to consult the full review of Nothing Phone 2a.

Video of the week