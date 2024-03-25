Find 5 Laptop PCs on sale at Asus – LaptopSpirit without delay

Asus is a brand known to everyone for its powerful and elegant laptops. But what we know less about its store is that it regularly offers excellent promotions and very good deals in all ranges, enough to dedicate an entire selection to some models that caught our attention. Without further ado, here are the 5 models in question.

Asus continues to stand out in the laptop market, offering a diverse range that meets the specific needs of every user. At Asus, customers can expect to find laptops that combine performance, elegant design and technological innovation. For professionals looking for reliability and power, creatives looking for graphic precision or demanding gamers, Asus offers the right solutions.

Recent models incorporate the latest advancements in processors, graphics cards and high-resolution displays, while emphasizing portability and battery life. Buying a laptop from Asus means choosing a work or entertainment companion that doesn’t compromise on quality and performance.

Our pick of laptops sold at Asus

Asus VivoBook 14 S1405VA-LY264W Silver – Numpad 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core 5 120U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Equipped with Intel Raptor Lake Refresh Core 5 120U processor,Asus VivoBook 14 S1405VA-LY264W Backlit Keyboard, NumPad Numeric Keypad Module and…



Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TN3402YA-LZ160W Silver Tablet – Touch, Numpad 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 7730U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg An easy-to-carry 2-in-1 laptop perfect for students Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TN3402YA-LZ160W With 8 hours of battery life the Nomad can be converted into a tablet thanks to its 14-inch IPS Full HD touch screen that can rotate 360° and…



Asus ZenBook 14 UM3402YA-KP394W Black – IPS 2.5K, NumPad 14″ IPS 2560 * 1600 (16:10), Ryzen 5 7530U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg A discreet black dress for a thin and light laptop Asus ZenBook 14 UM3402YA-KP394W The versatile Nomad with 9 hours of battery life under Windows 11 is ready for high definition with more faithful colors with its 16/10th IPS 2.5K sRGB screen…



Asus Vivobook Pro 16X N7600ZE-KV105W Black – 4K+ 120Hz, RTX 3050 Ti 16″ IPS 3840 * 2400 (4K / UltraHD), Core i5-12500H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 2.0 Kg A multimedia and nomadic, versatile portable PC with its 8-hour battery life Asus Vivobook Pro 16X N7600ZE-KV105W High definition high fidelity thin and light gamer oriented benefits from a 16-inch IPS 4K DCI-P3 screen with a frequency of 120Hz that improves fluidity, backlit keyboard, e-reader…