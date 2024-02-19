Warning! PlayStation 6 Price Will Be More Expensive Than Expected, Find Out Why!

Hello gamers! To be honest, we haven’t even used the full potential of PlayStation 5 yet, and we’re already starting to dream of PlayStation 6. But should we really be that excited? According to a leaker, the answer would be no.

Obviously that’s a bit early, especially for our wallets. According to the famous leaker Calper, the PlayStation 6 and the new Xbox will be extremely expensive – or they will bring only minimal performance gains. None of these options really appeal.

Players debate which outcome is more likely. Some believe it will be small performance gains rather than large price increases: “I think small performance gains on consoles make more sense. »

He adds: “PS5 was very powerful, but games didn’t run better until developers were forced to optimize them, which hurt not only the console market, but also the PC. »

As for the price increase, another gamer noted that if console prices continue to rise, “PCs will become more popular.” For most people, gaming PCs are seen as a particularly grand luxury that few of us are willing (or able) to afford – can you imagine these same PCs being cheaper than consoles?

Apparently, neither Sony nor Microsoft have commented on this price speculation, and it’s unlikely they will this early in the game. However, it seems logical that if profits are deemed to be difficult to increase with the PS5, Sony will appear. For other ways to improve its profit margin.

