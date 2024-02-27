Technology

Palworld Update from February 26 Patch Note: Balancing adjustments, pal buffs…

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

Ludovic Quinson

Palworld’s February 26 update is now live, making overall balance adjustments while also changing the effects of individual pals. Here is the full summary.

To make it a big hit and keep Palworld’s large player base happy, the developers are working hard to deliver new updates quickly. While new content is yet to arrive, these updates aim to make the early access experience as good as possible.

From fixing save issues to squashing devastating bugs, several recent updates have helped with that, and now a new one has arrived.

Palworld’s February 26 update brings dozens of changes not only to fix major issues, but also to improve various elements of the game’s sandbox.

So, before you jump back into the game, make sure to know all the changes in this Palworld update.

Palworld update patch notes from February 26

A character and his pal in PalworldPocket too

New palworld updates keep coming every week.

Major improvements

  • Setting up saving game data on the world selection screen
  • Resolved the problem of unnecessary data accumulation in backups

Key configuration

  • Added full configuration for keyboard keys

guild

  • Changed to allow removing guild members when not logged in

Player problems

  • Changed long press operation during player task to allow continuous work by pressing work button once (editable in options)
  • Fixed issue where riding a pal in restricted hunting areas did not result in a crime
  • Improved accuracy of interaction with adjacent objects

friends

  • Changed the spec so that when a follower is instructed to “attack aggressively”, it will indiscriminately attack enemies, even if they are not in combat.
  • Fixed issue allowing friends with rank 1 or more to be selected as Focused Material (higher ranked friends get more points when focused)
  • Fixed a bug where, if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at the same time, Pals would not learn any active skills
  • Fixed an issue where bosses would get stuck in walls when using Mosanda’s “Pandanade” partner skill on dungeon bosses

Basic problems

  • Fixed issue where base calls would get stuck on logging site etc.
  • Added measures to prevent an issue where base pels would wander and get stuck at the edge of the base area
  • Fixed an issue where the Pulse at Base transport would keep starting tasks and the light bulb icon would repeatedly appear
  • Added measures to prevent base pals from getting stuck on roofs in the field
  • Fixed an issue where worker pulses would get stuck in palbox summons space when restarting the server on a dedicated server
  • Adjusted base pals’ default work priority (Anubis will prioritize manual work)
  • Significant relaxation of construction restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs
  • Fixed an issue where the audio would loop when Pals at Base used certain skills
  • Changed the specification so that all ambient temperature changes are cumulative (if you place 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will be the temperature of the volcano)
  • Implementing a “relaxed” working style

Balance adjustment

  • Significant increase in mining power for Digtoise partner skills
  • Abnormally high selling price of nails fixed
  • The number of police officers increases significantly when a crime is committed
  • Added an electric shock effect to the Free Pal Alliance Crossbow
  • Adjusted flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scattered Sphere Launcher
  • Increase the SAN value recovery amount of high quality hot springs

network

  • Server lobby renovation
  • Searching by server name will now work
  • Added the ability to view players online on a dedicated server
  • On community servers this will only be shown if the setting is enabled

other

  • Fixed issue where day 5 memo was not placed
  • You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings
  • Fixed several minor bugs
  • Fixed various typos
  • Improved measures against fraud

