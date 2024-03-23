Samsung is the French’s favorite high-tech brand, and this cheap phone is one of the best mid-range phones!
Samsung is the second favorite French brand after Bonne Maman and essentially the first in the world of technology! This did not surprise us much when writing Les Mobiles, because the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is a reference that you appreciate the most when we talk about it! And that’s good, because we’ve got a great offer to recommend you today.
The Galaxy A55 5G is a solid choice for a versatile smartphone, offering a more than satisfactory experience for everyday use, whether for leisure or professional tasks. Although it has a little more plastic than the high-end models, this does not affect its overall performance, and its simple yet pleasant aesthetic makes it the most attractive! It is currently available on its manufacturer’s website for €499 The Galaxy Buds FE offers Costing around €100, and what’s more, you can Finance the device in several installments and for free !
Galaxy A55 5G Technical Sheet
- screen : 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution
- Processor: Exynos 1480
- Ram: 8 GB
- Collection: 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD
- Main Camera: 50MP
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5000 mAh, 25W fast charging
The technical sheet of the Galaxu A55 5G is particularly interesting if you need a smartphone that focuses on basic functionality like communication, rather than more advanced functions. streamingThe Gamingetc. Thanks for Super AMOLED screenIt offers better display quality than many other competing smartphones and its chip is also one of the most advanced that can be found in this segment of the market, making it a great choice if you are looking for solid value for money.
Samsung Galayx A55 5G is available with a gift from its manufacturer
At this moment, the The Galaxy A55 5G is priced at €499 On the website of its manufacturer Samsung with the possibility of Money in installments. On top of that you get Galaxy Buds FE headphones worth around €100 for free with your device!