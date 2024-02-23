After Boulanger’s failed promotion, watch out for an abundance of scalpers on LabonCoin

Celebrating its 70th anniversary with a promotion of up to -70% on Apple products, Boulanger attracted a lot of interest, which was unfortunately accompanied by technical problems and the emergence of scalpers on platforms like Laboncoin, highlighting the challenges of online promotional sales.

This Thursday, Baker Tried to mark it 70th Anniversary Spectacularly: promising flash sales Up to 70% discount A selection of Apple products, including the Macbook Pro M1s, are relayed via a live event on its site. An exceptionally attractive offer quickly caught his attention Crowd of customers, leading to massive traffic to the northern brand’s website. This Traffic spike The company’s servers were suddenly overwhelmed, causing abnormally long loading times and preventing many customers from accessing prestigious offers.

Such was the enthusiasm for this promotion that the Boulanger site and app Struggled to control the influx of visitors, displays error messages stating that loading times are “longer than normal”. Repeated attempts by customers to avail the offer have been futile, with many hitting the virtual wall. prevented them from adding the desired products to their basket. Despite the company’s efforts to redirect customers to an Instagram story dedicated to sales, the result was a Depression Among many customers Eager to get these offers.

Caution on LabonCoin after Boulanger’s chaotic promotion

the following Naughty promotional sales Boulanger’s, a paradoxical situation emerged: when many loyal customers were prevented from adding products to their baskets due to site overload, Some opportunists Quickly took advantage of this opportunity. Products purchased during this limited offer have started Pop up on classified ad sites as Good angleThey are displayed at prices close to or equivalent to their price before the discount, thus negating the initial sense of the promotion.

Advertisements on Leboncoin clearly indicate that sellers Mention the original Of their product: the latest Boulanger promotion. They offer the new MacBook Pro M1s, purchased at rock-bottom prices, without passing the savings on to potential buyers. This phenomenon is known as Scalingraises ethical questions and highlights the need for consumers to be vigilant and critical of offers that sound too good to be true, especially Aggressive Promotion.