Don’t waste any more time

Google’s latest artificial intelligence, Gemini, returns with a revolutionary new feature. This promises more convenience for Google Maps users.

Recently, Gemini Assistant came to Google Messages. Beta testers now have the ability to interact directly with the AI. Thus, it allows them to write messages and start friendly discussions. Now with a new feature to make life easier for users, this AI can access Google Maps. This addition strengthens Gemini Assistant’s place among the best apps in its category.

Gemini automatically launches maps for easy navigation

Gemini continues to add new practical features, which may make it more attractive than Google Assistant. There is an automatic launch of the latest map. Until then, when a user asked Gemini for root, it definitely showed it, but then had to launch it. To make using Voice Assistant more convenient, Google has updated it to save users this extra manipulation.

No need to manually launch routes on Google Maps anymore. When a user asks their Gemini Assistant for directions, they will be redirected directly to Google Maps, and that’s how they can start their journey. This update will undoubtedly make life easier for people who use voice commands while traveling. For those who want to test this update, note that it has been implemented since March 25, 2024.

An increasingly efficient assistant

Launched in December 2023, the Gemini could eclipse Google Assistant. This new product from Google has managed to establish itself as an essential accessory for more than one person. Initially designed to help users with writing, planning and brainstorming, Google decided to integrate it into various applications.

Recently, Gemini came to Google’s Messages app. However, we have to wait for some time for its official launch. Currently, only a few users can use its features as part of a limited beta test. The idea is to make it possible to request an artificial intelligence assistant by sending an SMS to it, without opening a separate app or website.

If you’re also hoping to test out the Gemini Chat option added to Google Messages, you need to meet a few requirements. Indeed, to be a Messages beta tester, you must have one of the latest flagship Android phones from Google or Samsung. This is a Pixel 6 or later, Galaxy S22, S23 or S24, Pixel Fold or any Galaxy Z Flip or Fold model.

A recent update (automatic root launch) solidifies Gemini’s status as a daily must-have. It remains to be followed by further features that can make the user experience more pleasant.