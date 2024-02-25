The incredible future of The Elder Scrolls was secretly revealed 6 years ago

I am convinced that The Elder Scrolls VI is almost the most anticipated video game since GTA VI.

We know a Skyrim sequel is currently in development, but beyond that? The RPG remains a mystery. In the vast kingdom of Tamriel, where will the game take place? Skyrim let players wander the continent’s titular winter region, while Morrowind gave us an unforgettable glimpse into the province of Vvardenfell.

Presumably The Elder Scrolls VI will take us somewhere new, but where? Well, it turns out that Bethesda may have teased this a long time ago, and you may have missed it.

Take a look at some of Skyrim’s greatest hits and misses below!

We’re going back a bit here, but in January 2021, a brief teaser released by Bethesda celebrating The Elder Scrolls hinted quite significantly that The Elder Scrolls VI would take place in the Hammerfell region.

Hammerfell is a vast, mountainous region that borders Skyrim and Cyrodiil (where Oblivion comes from). Home of the Redguards, Hammerfell offers vast expanses of wilderness as well as rich green meadows. There are also several large cities in the south, including the port city of Riyadh on the shores of the Abyssinian Sea. Indeed, there is much to see in Hammerfell.

It’s worth noting that after the E3 2018 trailer, fans were already convinced that Bethesda was teasing Hammerfell. But Bethesda’s New Year’s Eve 2021 tweet fueled the speculation by showing a map of Skyrim with the caption “transcribe the past and map the future.” It might not seem like much, but it didn’t take long for fans to spot a series of strange lights on the map that all pointed to the nearby Hammerfell region.

So, I’m certainly not asking you to bet anything, but I wouldn’t bet against Elder Scrolls VI taking us on a little trip across the border to Hammerfell.