Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 Review: A Brilliant Hybrid Laptop!

Samsung uses the same policy for updating its range of laptops as it does for its smartphones. In 2024, the time of the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Book. This embraces the “AI PC” trend pioneered by Microsoft and Intel, at least in part because they don’t have Meteor Lake architecture processors embedding the NPU (neural processing unit) needed to accelerate work that benefits from AI.

Galaxy Book4 360 has Intel Core and not Intel Core Ultra. The difference is subtle, but it is important, because only the latter is equipped with an NPU and an Intel Arc graphics part, which provides almost twice the performance of the Intel Iris Xe.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy Book4 360 allows you to completely flip its screen to change its uses. Above all, it has a 15.6-inch AMOLED panel with deep blacks and low response time.

The Galaxy Book4 360 is available with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage at a price of €1,799. To take advantage of the Core Ultra 7, you’ll have to turn to the Galaxy Book4 360 Pro, which retails for around €2,199. For launch, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab 9 FE tablet, but we’re surprised at the pricing, which is in line with what Apple charges. Let’s see if the Galaxy Book4 360 can compete with the 15-inch MacBook Air.