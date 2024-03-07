Apple banned Epic Games from iOS, calling the company ‘clearly untrustworthy’

The war between Apple and Epic Games is starting again. While the changes introduced by iOS 17.4 foreshadowed the arrival of the Epic Games Store on iPhone, the Apple firm shut down Epic’s developer account. Publisher of Fortnite Cry Scam.

© Epic Games / Apple

The feud between Apple and Epic Games continues. Yesterday, the Apple firm banned Epic’s developer account on iOS. The Fortnite publisher’s plan to launch its own app store to compete with the App Store on the iPhone is now in trouble. To justify this new attack, the Apple firm declares that Epic Games is a company.Clearly unbelievable“

Apple finds a way to block the Epic Games Store on iOS

The European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Acts (DMA) forced Apple’s hand and Fortnite seemed well on its way back to the iPhone. With the entry into force of this law, the Apple firm has been designated as one of the largest digital companies, “gatekeeperThis position imposes strict rules on it, especially in terms of opening up its ecosystem to competitors.

Despite its defeat in court against Apple, Epic intended to use iOS 17.4’s minor revolution, which allows apps to be installed on iPhones outside of the App Store in the EU. This new version of the mobile operating system radically changes the rules of the Apple platform, specifically to comply with DMA.

The update was released yesterday and it is now theoretically possible to find other app stores on the iPhone. But not Epic’s. In a press release posted on its blog yesterday, the publisher states that due to Apple’s decision, it “Can’t develop Epic Games Store for iOS” and qualifies the decision as “A serious violation of the DMA”

The company behind Unreal Engine also shares a letter sent by Apple’s lawyers. They called Epic Games unreliable, justifying the decision by fearing that Epic would not honor the terms of the iOS developer account agreement. However, Apple allowed Epic to have such an account earlier this year, meaning it had no fear of the company at that point.

The battle between Epic Games and Apple in the EU has resumed

But since then, Epic has signed a viral open letter against Apple along with 34 other companies. According to this message intended for European organizations, Apple will not want to comply with DMA and the changes made by iOS 17.4 will be insufficient. Epic specifically complained about fees and new App Store rules, which its CEO, Tim Sweeney, came to publicly reiterate on X (Twitter):

Apple’s plan to thwart Europe’s new Digital Markets Act law is the latest example of botched compliance. They are forcing developers to choose between app store exclusivity and store terms, which would be illegal under the DMA, or accept the new—even illegal—anti-competitive… — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 25, 2024

Enough to feed Apple’s suspicions that Epic will not want to live up to its obligations, which are provided by iOS developer status. Apple then sent an email to Epic Games on February 23, requesting a written assurance that the company would honor its commitments. “In no uncertain terms, tell us why we should trust Epic this time“, the missive concluded.

Tim Sweeney replied that “Epic and its subsidiaries will act in good faith and comply with all terms of current and future agreements with Apple, and we will be happy to provide Apple with any other specific assurances on the subject you desire.” Apparently, this is insufficient for the Apple firm, which has done Close the Epic iOS developer account this week. See you in the next episode!