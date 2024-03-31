News tip Roblox World of Stands: What are the Redeem Codes to Get Free Rewards?

World of Stands is a game inspired by Jojo’s Fantastic Adventure universe in Roblox. To make your gaming experience even better, here are the redeem codes to collect free rewards and enjoy a better gaming experience.

Thanks to redeem code, you can avail exclusive bonus for free. Here is the list of available codes for the month of March 2024:

EASTER24 (Level 15 required)

224K (requires level 15)

SNAIL (requires level 25)

GANGGANG (Level 25 required)

ANOOBIS (level 25 required)

218K (requires level 15)

1YEAR (Level 10 required)

Holiday (requires level 10)

It’s important to note that these codes can expire at any time, so hurry!

Activating your redeem codes is done in a few simple steps:

Launch World of Stands on Roblox. Access the main menu by clicking on the icon at the bottom right of the screen (three white horizontal lines). Select “Settings”. Find the “Enter Code” field and enter the code of your choice. Click “Redeem” to validate and enjoy your rewards!

A practical tip: copy and paste the code to avoid entry errors.

World of Stands is an immersive role-playing game in Roblox that takes you into the world of JoJo’s fantastic adventure. You have the opportunity to play as a character, explore the open world, fight against terrible enemies and collect stands, spiritual entities with amazing powers like the manga. Thus, World of Stands offers fans of Hirohiko Araki’s work an exciting adventure where strategy and power lead you to victory.