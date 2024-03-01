LEGO Fortnite monetization can look like this

Rumors are swirling about potential future monetization options for LEGO Fortnite and there is already a potential roadmap for how it might work.

Epic Games has proven that LEGO Fortnite won’t be limited to just one map, launching two new modes on February 27. Although map customization is still limited to Epic Games, rumors are swirling about how new custom maps can be monetized. Trusted Fortnite news account Sheena B.R Tweeted that users should “review the terms and conditions and understand the monetization rules” to publish LEGO Fortnite Island, suggesting that money should be earned by creating and sharing original maps.

For longtime Fortnite fans, this is nothing new. Epic Games already rewards popular cards with engagement payments, based on metrics that “contribute to the health of the entire Fortnite ecosystem.” These metrics include player popularity (attracting new players and re-engaging old players) and retention (islands with high levels of players returning day-to-day and week-to-week).

Presumably a similar system will be in place – although this is far from guaranteed. If ShiinaBR specifically states that people should review these revenue rules, there could be a completely different system.

How Much Can Fortnite Map Developers Earn?

That said, understanding how Fortnite map creators currently make money can go a long way toward understanding future monetization options for LEGO Fortnite. Generally speaking, people seem to be able to earn around $10 per 1,000 plays. Other creators on Reddit report earnings ranging from $13-14 per 1,000 plays.

However, because payments are calculated based on engagement metrics, these payments may vary. If many of your players don’t stay on the map for more than a few minutes, your winnings won’t be as high.

Also, it’s not as simple as broadcasting a world map; You have to find ways to tell people about it. A lot of Fortnite map makers use social media to talk about their maps, but that means it’s an extra cycle of work that you need to consider before you start earning.

Ultimately, it may not be a reliable enough source of income to fund your day job. There are some similarities in how LEGO fans can “make money” through programs like the Bricklink Design Program and LEGO. think Technically speaking, you’ll get a share of those set sales – but that depends on first getting enough support from the general public and then a green light from the government. The LEGO Group.

However, if LEGO Fortnite expands map customization to everyone, it will open up a whole new world of creation. LEGO fans are naturally a creative bunch, so we can only imagine that any maps created by the community will be fun to play.

