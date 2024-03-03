Games

Results, Agenda, Ranking, Format, Schedule, Information, Streams, Qualifying Teams

Find all information, schedules, groups, results and streams for Stage 1 (Play-in) and Stage 2 (Bracket) of the Mid-Season Invitational 2024, a tournament played in China featuring the best teams from 9 regions. Leagues like G2 Esports.

General information

Sect : Mid-Season Invitational 2024

Date : From 1st to 19th May
→ The Play-ins:
→ Bracket Stage:
→ Final: Sunday 19 May

the place : Chengdu, China

format :

→ Phase 1 (Play-in)
8 teams
Teams are divided into two double elimination groups.
Group matches are best of three sets
The top 2 from each group (upper bracket winners and lower bracket winners) advance to Stage 2. (to be sure).

→ Phase 2 (Brackets)
8 teams
4 teams pre-qualified for phase 2 and 4 qualified from phase 1 (to be sure)
Double elimination
Matches are best of five rounds.

Patch :

Official Streams: twitch_logo3 Riots / twitch_logo3 the flag OTP

Teams qualified for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational

Seeding of qualified teams

Stage 1 (Play-in)

  • Pool 1 :

  • Pool 2 :

  • Pool 3 :

  • Pool 3 :

Stage 2 (Brackets)

  • Pool 1 :

  • Pool 2 :

  • Pool 3 :

Team building

