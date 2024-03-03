Results, Agenda, Ranking, Format, Schedule, Information, Streams, Qualifying Teams
Find all information, schedules, groups, results and streams for Stage 1 (Play-in) and Stage 2 (Bracket) of the Mid-Season Invitational 2024, a tournament played in China featuring the best teams from 9 regions. Leagues like G2 Esports.
General information
Sect : Mid-Season Invitational 2024
Date : From 1st to 19th May
→ The Play-ins:
→ Bracket Stage:
→ Final: Sunday 19 May
the place : Chengdu, China
format :
→ Phase 1 (Play-in)
8 teams
Teams are divided into two double elimination groups.
Group matches are best of three sets
The top 2 from each group (upper bracket winners and lower bracket winners) advance to Stage 2. (to be sure).
→ Phase 2 (Brackets)
8 teams
4 teams pre-qualified for phase 2 and 4 qualified from phase 1 (to be sure)
Double elimination
Matches are best of five rounds.
Patch :
Official Streams: Riots / OTP
Teams qualified for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational
Seeding of qualified teams
Stage 1 (Play-in)
- Pool 1 :
- Pool 2 :
- Pool 3 :
- Pool 3 :
Stage 2 (Brackets)
- Pool 1 :
- Pool 2 :
- Pool 3 :