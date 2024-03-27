“I’m not ready to go through this again,” fans of The Last of Us fear the worst for Season 2 of the series and Pedro Pascal, but HBO is finally speaking out

fans of The Last of Us There was something to be saddened about in recent days when a Quite a terrible rumour Makes the rounds on social networks and it worries Season 2 And one of the most popular characters in the license.

Before starting, this article will cover the obvious spoilersIf you haven’t played yet Another part of the gameOr don’t know the story, there’s still time to escape!

Terrible rumor about filming a second season of HBO’s The Last of Us?

In just two days, this tweet was viewed almost 7 million times And that was enough to upset even the biggest fans of The Last of Us.

Indeed, based on information from a reporter in a tweet that is often true, TLOU News explained that The filming of the second season for Pedro Pascal had already ended which embodies Joel in series.

The only problem is that filming didn’t start too long ago, which would mean that he would have a participation Extremely fastSo, a few scenes, a point that many fans reacted to in the comments. Of course, if you’ve played the game, you might have an idea of ​​what that means…

“So Joel dies in the series like part two. I’m not ready to go through that again.“

A very quick shoot for an actor who won’t be there long. However, for some, it is he who sometimes carries the series on his shoulders … HBO Got wind of the rumor and explained what it really wasInterview with IGN.

HBO Reassures Our Fans About Pedro Pascal!

During this interview, HBO wanted to express that all rumors about ending filming for Pedro Pascal “Simply wrong“. On the contrary, the actor will still be very busy with the series while “all the members are working even harder than the first season”.

So it could have been Pedro Pascal More scenes One might think at first glance and finally, it makes sense. Indeed, many Flashback exists in the game, and the series also reserves the right to change elements.

It remains to be patient to know the features of this second season.