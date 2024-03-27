Mersa is looking for a team for the Summer Split

Mersa, a former support for Team Heretics, is looking to return to the forefront for the Summer Split. After a thoughtful break, he is actively looking for his opportunities to join a team for the next competitive segment.

Mersa returns to Summer Split?

Team Heretics’ path during the 2023 season has been full of irregularities, resulting in performances that have failed to meet their set goals. She had a slow start to the season, finishing eighth in the Winter Split and dropping further in the Spring Split to ninth. However, a wind of change blew during the summer split, marked by the arrival of Vetheo and the promotion of Flaked to the main team, replacing Ruby and JackSpectra, which allowed the Spanish team to regain some momentum.

In preparation for the 2024 season, Team Heretics took advantage of the transfer window to make numerous changes to its core squad. Jankos and Flecked were kept in their positions as junglers and botlaners in the starting five, and were joined by toplaner Wonder, midlaner Perks, and support Kaiser, the latter two of which were later replaced after the Winter Split. These tactical changes, though considered necessary for the revival of the team in anticipation of a new competitive season, excluded Mersa, the Greek support, who found themselves without a starting position for the start of the 2024 season.

Former Gamers Origin found themselves without a starting position for the start of the 2024 season. Faced with this, the competitor finally chose to take a break at the beginning of the year to recharge his batteries and reassess his professional options. This period of reflection takes place in a context where, after the end of the LEC Spring Split regular season and the vast majority of ERL leagues also entering the playoff phase, the transfer market of the Spring-Summer Split offseason 2024 will gradually begin. to move. Recently, Mersa took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to express his desire to return to competition and position himself as a major player in the esports scene once again. He is now looking for opportunities for a summer split, actively exploring his options for the upcoming summer months, hoping to re-establish his career and reaffirm his talent in the esports community.