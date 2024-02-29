Development enters its final stages and teleworking ends for developers – Rockstar News

According to an internal email obtained by journalist Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games is bringing its employees back to its studio as the highly anticipated GTA 6 development enters its final stages. The email asks developers at various Rockstar Games studios around the world to end teleworking and return to the company’s offices starting in April for a 5-day week.

The email was sent to the Rockstar team by Jennifer Kolbe, the company’s publishing manager. She clarifies that the decision was made for productivity and safety reasons. As a reminder, GTA 6 has already experienced several major information leaks, in 2022 Rockstar Games suffered a major hack that exposed development videos and lines of code for the then-still-unannounced upcoming Grand Theft Auto; And more recently, the first trailer of GTA VI was leaked just hours before its release. She also clarifies that there are benefits to making this change:

Making these changes puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it needs, with a release roadmap that matches the scale and scope. Ambition of the game Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing

Rockstar teams previously worked primarily from home to limit disease transmission following the Covid-19 pandemic. Studios, but also other major players in the video game industry, have been changing their ethos for some time, ending teleworking to speed up video game production.

Source: Bloomberg