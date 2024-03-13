RDR II is the most downloaded game on PS4 in February

Released on October 26, 2018 on Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead Redemption II is one of Star Firm’s biggest hits. This is the second installment in the Red Dead Redemption saga, and Third in Red Dead License. It was the most downloaded game on PlayStation 4 last month.

Red Dead Redemption II, a success that continues to this day

Since its release in 2018, the Rockstar title has won the hearts of fans. became Another game most is sold In the history of Rockstar Games, it dates back more than this 61 million sales. Despite the almost complete abandonment of red dead online, More than five years after its release, the game is still very much alive famous.

After this abandonment, everyone probably remembers the movement #SaveRedDeadOnline Which was launched in early 2022. The latter is the call Help A community that feels left And who wants to see the arrival of updates main At the service of the star firm. This movement shows how attached fans are to this license and also reminds why Red Dead Redemption II still came out. Success Even five years after its inception.

Indeed, it has recently become a game Most Downloaded on PlayStation 4 During the month of February 2024. An impressive feat when we know that to date, no version of the PS5 or Xbox series has seen the light of day.

While waiting for GTAVI, don’t hesitate to discover or rediscover the adventures of Arthur Morgan and the Dutch gang. Red Dead Redemption II. Available on this game PS4, Xbox One And pcAlso on top PS5 And Xbox series Thanks for backward compatibility.

