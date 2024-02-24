Videographer reproduces game trailer with real footage of Miami

French YouTuber CYRILmp4 traveled to Florida to compare elements of the trailer unveiled by Rockstar with “real life”.

“There’s a perfect playing field for Miami GTA 6“. Fine sandy beaches, luxury cars, dream villas, a breathtaking skyline or even the Everglades – this protected wetland in the south of Florida where hundreds of people live. Wild animal species are missing in videographer CYRILmp4’s comparison video, compare it to the trailer of the next Grand Theft Auto For “real life”.

In a video that aired two weeks ago, the YouTuber – especially known for his content – GTA 5 – A carbon copy of Vice City went to Miami, where a large part of the plot for the future part of the Rockstar Games license would take place.

Unveiled on the night of December 4, 2023 – a few hours before the official announcement planned by the publisher – the trailer shows a colorful and detailed city, where the greatest atmosphere is a graphical success.

A fascinating analogy

To test the consistency of the elements put forward by Rockstar, Cyril – in particular – used drones to reproduce the aerial scenes from the trailer. The resemblance to the skyscrapers that line the beaches of Miami Beach is striking.

The French videographer also ventured to the famous neighborhoods “Little Havana” and “Wynwood” featured in the trailer. as well as the port of Miami where he managed to reproduce the scene of a boat moving at full speed.

The first trailer for GTA 6 174 million views on YouTube. It is the second most viewed video in the history of video games behind the trailer Subway Surfers (which has over 361 million views).

A launch date for the game has not been announced by Rockstar. For the first time in the franchise’s history, one of the playable characters will be a woman – Lucia – from Latin America.