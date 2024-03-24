Rogue pulled off a surprise win against G2 Esports in Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split.

In major trouble since the start of the Spring Split, Rogue offered some hope with a win against G2 Esports on Saturday evening. The victory allows Finn and his teammates to stay in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

G2 Esports’ nemesis strikes again

The 2024 LEC Spring Split continues in the third week of the regular season with a decisive showdown between Rogue and G2 Esports. This match embodies not only Rogue’s struggle for survival in the league, but also G2’s ambition to maintain its leadership position. This match is more than just a confrontation. Rogues fight for survival, while G2 seeks to dominate. In this clash of extremes, every move on the Rift could well define the course of their season.

The Thugs find themselves in a precarious situation, sitting tenth and last in the standings with just one win in seven games. Yesterday’s loss to GiantX significantly reduced Rogue’s chances of making the finals, making this match against G2 Esports potentially crucial to their turnaround hopes. For Rog, it’s time to gather all their strength and show that they can surprise even against the giants of the league. On the other hand, G2 find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum, dominating the standings with six wins in seven matches. After a convincing win against SK the day before, G2 took advantage of Fnatic’s lackluster performance to single-handedly claim first place. With a level of play that remains solid and exemplary team cohesion, G2 come into this match as the undisputed favourites, looking to cement their place at the top of the standings.

Even more chaos at the bottom of the rankings

In the fourth match of the day, Rogue takes on G2 Esports. From the start, Rogue set the pace, especially in the botlane where she quickly racked up kills, taking a 1k gold lead in the first five minutes. This early phase marks the dominance of the disease that capitalizes on every error of G2. After a less dynamic period, G2 managed to narrow the gap slightly in golds. However, a decisive botlane team fight allowed Rogue to widen the gap again by scoring more kills and securing their second dragon, highlighting their mastery and aggression during the laning phase.

The game enters a more strategic and measured phase around the twenty minute mark, with both teams looking to control the map and position themselves advantageously. Tensions rise and at the 24th minute, a scattered team fight breaks out, with G2 emerging victorious, showing more effective fight management and regrouping ability. The match continues with this cautious dynamic, but in the thirtieth minute, Rogue comes back strong, winning an important teamfight, paving the way for Sol’s capture. The tension reached its peak in the 36th minute when Rogue took part in and won another decisive team fight, using their numerical advantage to move decisively towards G2 Nexus.

Schedule and results for Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

