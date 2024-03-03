Riot Games, publisher of video game “League of Legends,” lays off more than 10% of its workforce

Despite the global success of League of Legends And the braveVideo game publisher Riot Games announced on Monday, January 22, the elimination of 530 jobs worldwide, or 11% of its workforce.

are presented as measurements “required” The company, owned by the large Chinese technology group Tencent, is believed to have launched a number of projects in recent years. “Today we are a company that doesn’t have a clear enough goal and, to put it simply, we have a lot going on”its new CEO, Dylan Jadeja, wrote in an email addressed to teams and published online. “Our significant investments, for some, have not paid off as we expected. Our costs have reached a point where they have become unsustainable.who has been in office since September justified him.

The cuts come after a difficult year in the technology sector at large, and in the video game industry in particular, marked by layoffs at many companies. Thousands of people have already lost their jobs, including some of the biggest players in video games such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and streaming platform Twitch (owned by Amazon).

Published in 2009, League of Legends It has become one of the most played video games in the world with millions of people watching live broadcasts of the competitions every year. In its press release, the company has clarified that it will prioritize teams of League of Legends And other video games benefit from frequent updates, while its Riot Forge label publishes games set in the universe. League of Legends But developed by third-party studios, will be gradually phased out.

