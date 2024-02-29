Games

Hide and Seek Minecraft Maps for Android

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

at home Softonic, we analyze all files hosted on our platform to assess and avoid any potential damage to your device. Our team checks when each new file is uploaded and periodically reviews files to confirm or update their status. This overall process allows us to set the status for any downloadable file as follows:

healthy

It is very likely that this software is healthy.

What does it mean?

We have scanned the files and URLs associated with this program with more than 50 of the world’s leading antiviruses and found no potential threats.

Warning

It is very likely that this software is malicious or contains unwanted software.

Why is this software still available in our catalog?

Based on our analysis system, we have determined that these indicators are probable false positive.

What is a false positive?

This means that a healthy program is mistakenly flagged as malicious due to an overly broad signature or detection algorithm used in antivirus.

Blocked

It is very likely that this software is malicious or contains unwanted software.

Why is this software no longer available in our catalog?

Based on our analysis system, we have determined that these indicators are likely to be positive indeed.

It should be noted that we may fail to detect potentially malicious software. To continue providing you with a malware-free list of programs and apps, our team has integrated a reporting software feature into every page of the list that returns your feedback to us.

Report any specific issue you may encounter and Softonic will resolve it as soon as possible.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Minecraft Education Gets Summer Glow With Cloud Storage

2 weeks ago

Isabella Merced joins ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 as Dina

January 12, 2024

The program for the third week of the LEC Winter Split 2024

January 27, 2024

Riot Games announces new changes to the LCS side

January 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button