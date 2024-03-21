Fortnite will release a feature expected by players, the FPS scenario is coming in 2024! | Xbox

In recent years, the evolution of Fortnite has been dizzying, transforming the game from an epic game to a real platform on which we now have a variety of experiences. While it will still welcome many new features this year, it is also and above all a feature expected by battle royale players to be available.

FPS mode comes to Fortnite

During its flow Unrealistic situation Broadcast on the occasion of GDC 2024, Epic Games has indeed confirmed the arrival of FPS mode in Fortnite. If the game allows you to switch to subjective view while aiming with certain weapons, then it’s really 100% first person mode we’re talking about here.

We were also able to see brief images of this FPS mode during the stream, as you can see below.

The studio announced that this first-person mode is one of the most requested features by the community, and that it will finally be available in the game in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Feel free to let us know in the comments if you are still playing Fortnite and if you are waiting for this mod to arrive. The Epic Games game is still one of the most popular games in the world and last December was played more on consoles than Call of Duty, EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5 and Roblox combined, that’s all!