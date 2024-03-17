Football – PSG

PSG: Barcelona get big boost ahead of clash

Published on March 17, 2024 at 12:15 am



In the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG inherited FC Barcelona. Before this setback, Capital Club was already at a huge disadvantage. Indeed, PSG have three matches to play before this summit meeting, while Barca have just one.

After elimination Real Sociedad In the round of 16 Champions LeagueThe PSG Knows his next opponent. Indeed, Moody Club will face FC Barcelona Before touring at the Parc des Princes on April 10 Catalonia On 16 April.

2 or 3 days rest for PSG

before the first leg of the quarter-finals of Champions League in front of FC Barcelona, The PSG Already at a disadvantage. After the international break, the club led Luis Enrique While there are three matches to play Barca There is only one meeting on the schedule.

10 days off for FC Barcelona

More precisely, the PSG face theOm From March 31 velodrome, before receiving Rennais Stadium, then Clermont Mu Princess Park, And this, on April 3 and 6 (or 7). For its part, the FC Barcelona have met with Las Palmas On 30 March. Therefore, the Barca There will be a 10-day rest before the first leg of the quarter-finals champions league, For against two or three PSG.