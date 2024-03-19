Football – PSG

An incident opened the door to replacing Mbappé at PSG

Published on March 19, 2024 at 5:45 pm



Next June, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG at the end of his contract after seven seasons at the club. From now on, who can claim the leadership position in Luis Enrique’s team? Trained at the club, almost an undisputed starter and endowed with great maturity, Warren Zaire-Emery appears to be an ideal candidate. This Tuesday, the 18-year-old also questioned the leadership.

During the month of February, Kylian Mbappé announced his departure from PSG Far from being disappointed by this departure internally, the Parisian club wants to continue with its new playing policy. The latter, depending on the collective state of mind, as well as the development of the young players, can be fully adapted Warren Zaire-Emery.

Warren Zaire-Emery gains momentum at PSG

As le10sport.com has exclusively revealed to you, everything is set up so natively Montreal The adventure expands PSG. Author of a highly promising season, Warren Zaire-Emery gradually established himself as a potential leader under the orders of Luis Enrique has Paris.

“It will come naturally”