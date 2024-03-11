“No gym, no running”, Eden Hazard joked on the pitch in his name at Lille

Eden Hazard joked during the unveiling of a field named after him at the Losc training center this Sunday. The newly retired asked to limit the number of exercises without the ball to pay tribute to him.

A reputation for being lazy which amuses him. Lille-trained and northern club legend Eden Hazard inaugurated a pitch named after him at the Losk training center on Sunday. A key player in the Cup-Championship double in 2011 under Rudy Garcia’s command, the Belgian deserved a fine tribute from the Mastiffs. Freshly retired after a difficult end to his career at Real Madrid, where his lack of toughness earned him numerous criticisms, the former attacking midfielder enjoyed upholding the legend during a speech at the Domaine de Luchin.

“I just have to say a few things. Because it’s an Eden Hazard pitch: no gym, no running,” said the former Green team-mate with a big smile. “Just football, balls and we break our backs. That’s it, that’s it. Thank you all and go Losk.”

Surprising slip at Real

Long advertised in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf or even the Premier League, Eden Hazard has chosen to hang up his boots at the end of the 2022-2023 season. After Lille, where he shone for four seasons, the Belgian spent seven great years at Chelsea before signing for Real Madrid.

Expected to be the new star of the Merengue club and a contender for the Ballon d’Or upon his arrival in 2019, Eden Hazard ultimately disappointed despite a great track record on the other side of the Pyrenees (notably two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Champions League).

Even a small slip of the tongue from the former Red Devils captain during the day risked angering some Madrid supporters.

“It’s great! It’s great! Eh! At least I can tell my kids that I’m a role model in Madrid…uh…not in Madrid but in Lille”, Eden Hazard launched to Canal + Lille and Rains on the sidelines of the match. (2-2) on day 25 of Ligue 1. “It’s good, a good time. The public, the players and everything … it’s nice to be there.”

Jean-Guy Lebreton with Jean Bommel